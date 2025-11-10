Maharashtra MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Released At mahatet.in; Exam On November 23

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 | Official Website

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) on Monday issued the MAHA TET 2025 hall ticket for the upcoming Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who registered for the test can download their admit cards from the official website at mahatet.in.

Candidates have to log in to the portal by using their registered mobile number and form number to get access to the MAHA TET hall ticket. The applicant needs to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre, and other required documents as per the hall ticket specifications.

The admit card will carry important information like the full name of the candidate, roll number, and application number, along with details regarding the date of the exam, shift timing, address of the exam centre, reporting time, and important instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.

Exam Date and Timings

The written examination for MAHA TET 2025 will be conducted at various centres in Maharashtra on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The examination will be held in two shifts, comprising Paper I for teachers of Classes 1 to 5 (morning shift) and Paper II for teachers of Classes 6 to 8 (evening shift).

Exam Pattern and Subjects

The MAHA TET is composed of two separate papers:

Paper I (Classes I–V): Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I (Marathi/English/Urdu/Bengali/Gujarati/Telugu/Sindhi/Kannada/Hindi), Language-II (English/Marathi), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

Paper II (Classes VI–VIII): Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, and an optional subject — Mathematics and Science (for Math/Science teachers) or Social Studies (for Social Studies teachers).

Every correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

The MAHA TET admit card is necessary at the exam hall entrance. It is advised that the candidates verify all details very carefully and report to their respective examination centres much before the reporting time to avoid last-minute issues.

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Direct Link