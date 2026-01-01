 UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18

UCEED and CEED 2026 hall tickets will be released on January 2, 2026, around 1 PM. Candidates can download the admit card online using their email ID and password. The exams will be held on January 18, 2026.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Ticket: UCEED, CEED 2026 Hall tickets will be available tomorrow, January 2, 2026. It will be made available on the UCEED and CEED websites at approximately 1 PM. Applicants can use their email address and password to download the admission card. On the day of the test, the UCEED and CEED admit cards must be brought.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Ticket: Important details

UCEED & CEED 2026 Hall Ticket Release Date: January 2, 2026

Hall Ticket Release Time: Around 1:00 PM

FPJ Shorts
UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18
UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18
Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration
Spirit Cast Fees: Prabhas Earns 25 Times More Than Co-Star Triptii Dimri? Check Remuneration
A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez
A New Couple In Town? UFC Star Alex Pereira Starts Off 2026 With New Romance, Confirms Relationship With Tracy Cortez
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project

Last Date to Rectify Admit Card Discrepancies: January 8, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Exam Date: January 18, 2026

Draft Answer Key & Part-A Response Release: January 20, 2026

Last Date to Submit Objections on Draft Answer Key: January 22, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Final Answer Key (Part-A) Release: January 28, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Announcement of Part-A Cut-off Marks: February 5, 2026

UCEED 2026 Result Declaration: March 6, 2026

Score Card Download Starts: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Download Score Card: July 31, 2026

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Ticket: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED and CEED

Step 2: Click the link to download the admission card.

Step 3: You'll be taken to a login screen.

Step 4: Enter your password and email address.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen and be available for download in PDF format.

Step 6: Download the admit card, then print it out.

UCEED, CEED 2026: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) is administered by IT Bombay for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and PhD programs at multiple IITs.

Candidates are urged to visit the official website for more details.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project

Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project

Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old...

Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old...

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

Haryana: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Alleges MBBS Exam Scam At Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma...

Haryana: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Alleges MBBS Exam Scam At Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma...

MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At result.msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At result.msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here