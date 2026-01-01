UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow At 1 PM; Exam On January 18

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Ticket: UCEED, CEED 2026 Hall tickets will be available tomorrow, January 2, 2026. It will be made available on the UCEED and CEED websites at approximately 1 PM. Applicants can use their email address and password to download the admission card. On the day of the test, the UCEED and CEED admit cards must be brought.

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Ticket: Important details

UCEED & CEED 2026 Hall Ticket Release Date: January 2, 2026

Hall Ticket Release Time: Around 1:00 PM

Last Date to Rectify Admit Card Discrepancies: January 8, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Exam Date: January 18, 2026

Draft Answer Key & Part-A Response Release: January 20, 2026

Last Date to Submit Objections on Draft Answer Key: January 22, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Final Answer Key (Part-A) Release: January 28, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Announcement of Part-A Cut-off Marks: February 5, 2026

UCEED 2026 Result Declaration: March 6, 2026

Score Card Download Starts: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Download Score Card: July 31, 2026

UCEED, CEED 2026 Admit Ticket: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED and CEED

Step 2: Click the link to download the admission card.

Step 3: You'll be taken to a login screen.

Step 4: Enter your password and email address.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen and be available for download in PDF format.

Step 6: Download the admit card, then print it out.

UCEED, CEED 2026: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) is administered by IT Bombay for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and PhD programs at multiple IITs.

Candidates are urged to visit the official website for more details.