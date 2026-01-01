IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record | File Pic

New Delhi: The Batch of 2000 of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced a pledge of Rs70+ crore to the Institute. This is the highest pledge announced by a single graduating batch across all academic batches.

The announcement was made during the Silver Jubilee Reunion celebrations held on the IIT Delhi campus, which brought together the graduates of the IIT Delhi, Class of 2000, from across India and overseas. The gathering provided an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with the Institute through campus visits, interactions with faculty, and engagement with current students, reflecting the batch's enduring bond with IIT Delhi.

The majority of the pledged amount will be directed towards the General Endowment of IIT Delhi. This will provide the Institute with long-term financial flexibility to support a wide range of initiatives, including strengthening academic programmes, advancing research and innovation, supporting student scholarships and faculty excellence, and enabling philanthropic and strategic priorities aligned with IIT Delhi's evolving needs.

Speaking on behalf of the batch, Rohit Dube, an alumnus of IIT Delhi & Batch Fundraising Lead, said, "IIT Delhi taught us to keep learning in an ever-changing world. Now is the time to pay it forward and help shape the next generation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and technocrats. This was not about the headline number. It was about participation and shared ownership. Our batch wanted to contribute in a way that would create sustained impact over decades."

Welcoming the announcement, Prof. Nilanjan Senroy, Dean of Alumni Relations, IIT Delhi, said, "The commitment demonstrated by the Class of 2000 reflects the deep sense of responsibility and belonging that IIT Delhi's alumni feel towards their alma mater. This exceptional pledge will significantly strengthen the Institute's efforts across research, education, and infrastructure, creating long-term impact for future generations. It also sets a powerful example that will inspire future batches to come together in supporting the Institute's continued growth and excellence."

Alumni contributions continue to play a vital role in IIT Delhi's growth and development, supporting initiatives that enhance academic excellence, research capacity, and societal impact. The pledge by the Class of 2000 stands as a testament to the power of collective alumni action in shaping the Institute's future.

