 IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

The IIT Delhi Class of 2000 pledged over Rs 70 crore—the highest ever by a single batch—to support the Institute’s growth. Announced during their Silver Jubilee Reunion, the funds will enhance academics, research, scholarships, and infrastructure. This historic collective contribution reflects strong alumni commitment to shaping IIT Delhi’s future and inspiring continued excellence.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record | File Pic

New Delhi: The Batch of 2000 of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced a pledge of Rs70+ crore to the Institute. This is the highest pledge announced by a single graduating batch across all academic batches.

The announcement was made during the Silver Jubilee Reunion celebrations held on the IIT Delhi campus, which brought together the graduates of the IIT Delhi, Class of 2000, from across India and overseas. The gathering provided an opportunity for alumni to reconnect with the Institute through campus visits, interactions with faculty, and engagement with current students, reflecting the batch's enduring bond with IIT Delhi.

The majority of the pledged amount will be directed towards the General Endowment of IIT Delhi. This will provide the Institute with long-term financial flexibility to support a wide range of initiatives, including strengthening academic programmes, advancing research and innovation, supporting student scholarships and faculty excellence, and enabling philanthropic and strategic priorities aligned with IIT Delhi's evolving needs.

Read Also
CBSE Launches Offline ‘Capacity Building Programmes’ For Skill Education Teachers Of Classes...
article-image

Speaking on behalf of the batch, Rohit Dube, an alumnus of IIT Delhi & Batch Fundraising Lead, said, "IIT Delhi taught us to keep learning in an ever-changing world. Now is the time to pay it forward and help shape the next generation of scientists, entrepreneurs, and technocrats. This was not about the headline number. It was about participation and shared ownership. Our batch wanted to contribute in a way that would create sustained impact over decades."

FPJ Shorts
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project
Union Minister Suresh Gopi Confirms AIIMS For Kerala, Hints At Another Major Project
Sensex, Nifty Close Flat On First Trading Day Of 2026 Amid Cautious Sentiment
Sensex, Nifty Close Flat On First Trading Day Of 2026 Amid Cautious Sentiment
Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old Student Angel Chakma
Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old Student Angel Chakma
Farmer Leader Raju Shetti Challenges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Public Debate Over Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway
Farmer Leader Raju Shetti Challenges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Public Debate Over Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

Welcoming the announcement, Prof. Nilanjan Senroy, Dean of Alumni Relations, IIT Delhi, said, "The commitment demonstrated by the Class of 2000 reflects the deep sense of responsibility and belonging that IIT Delhi's alumni feel towards their alma mater. This exceptional pledge will significantly strengthen the Institute's efforts across research, education, and infrastructure, creating long-term impact for future generations. It also sets a powerful example that will inspire future batches to come together in supporting the Institute's continued growth and excellence."

Read Also
SSC Releases Delhi Police Constable (Driver) 2025 Preliminary Answer Key At ssc.gov.in; Objection...
article-image

Alumni contributions continue to play a vital role in IIT Delhi's growth and development, supporting initiatives that enhance academic excellence, research capacity, and societal impact. The pledge by the Class of 2000 stands as a testament to the power of collective alumni action in shaping the Institute's future.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old...

Uttarakhand: Northeast Students Hold Candlelight March In Dehradun Demanding Justice For 24-Year-Old...

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

IIT Delhi Class Of 2000 Pledges Over ₹70 Crore, Setting New Alumni Fundraising Record

Haryana: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Alleges MBBS Exam Scam At Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma...

Haryana: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala Alleges MBBS Exam Scam At Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma...

MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At result.msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Expected Anytime Soon At result.msbte.ac.in; Direct Link Here

ABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives

ABVP Adopts Vande Mataram, 'Screen Time To Green Time' As Key Student-Led Campus Initiatives