CBSE Launches Offline ‘Capacity Building Programmes’ For Skill Education Teachers Of Classes 6–8

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a series of one-day Capacity Building Programmes (CBPs) for teachers to support the mandatory implementation of Skill Education in Classes VI to VIII. The programs will be conducted in offline mode across multiple locations between January 5 and January 31, 2026, according to an official notification.

This initiative is the sequel to CBSE's earlier directive to integrate skill-based education through the use of the Kaushal Bodh activity books developed by NCERT. These training sessions are designed to enable teachers, school leaders, and coordinators to develop practical strategies in the effective delivery of skill education at the middle school level.

In all, 35 venues across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab have been identified to host the programmes. Some of the schools listed include Little Flower House in Varanasi, DPS Greater Faridabad, Mount Abu School in Delhi, DAV Model School in Durgapur, GD Goenka Public School in Kolkata, and APS Academy in Lucknow, among others.

CBSE has clarified that attendance in these programmes is compulsory for Directors, Principals, Vice-Principals, Coordinators and Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools. The sessions will run from 9:00 am onwards to 5:30 pm and will be conducted free of cost with no TA/DA admissible. Participants are required to coordinate directly with the venue schools and confirm their participation in advance.

It has been further pointed out that Master Trainers among the participants will be selected in order to facilitate further cascading of training. Teachers have been advised to carry the NCERT Kaushal Bodh textbooks so that meaningful engagement during the sessions is ensured.

The move also aligns with the broader goals of CBSE to enhance vocational and skill-based education at the foundational level in tune with national priorities in education.