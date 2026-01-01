CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Revised Date Sheet 2026 Released; Check New Timetable Here

CBSE Board Class 10 Revised Exam Date Sheet 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an updated timetable for the Class 10 board examinations scheduled for 2026. Earlier, the board had deferred the Class 10 exams slated for March 3, 2026, due to administrative considerations.

CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Revised Schedule

The revised schedule for the Class 10 date sheet is as follows:

Tuesday, 17 Feb 2026: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

Wednesday, 18 Feb 2026: Home Science

Friday, 20 Feb 2026: Beauty & Wellness, Marketing & Sales, Multi-Media, Multi-Skill (Foundation Course), Physical Activity Trainer, Data Science

Saturday, 21 Feb 2026: English Communicative, English Language & Literature

Monday, 23 Feb 2026: Urdu Course A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu (Telangana)

Tuesday, 24 Feb 2026: Elements of Business, Urdu Course B

Wednesday, 25 Feb 2026: Science

Thursday, 26 Feb 2026: Retail, Security, Automotive, Financial Markets, Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking & Insurance, Healthcare, Apparel, Electronics & Hardware, Foundation Skills for Sciences, Design Thinking & Innovation

Friday, 27 Feb 2026: Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence

Saturday, 28 Feb 2026: Arabic, Sanskrit (Communicative), Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa

Monday, 02 Mar 2026: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

Thursday, 05 Mar 2026: Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

Friday, 06 Mar 2026: Painting

Saturday, 07 Mar 2026: Social Science

Monday, 09 Mar 2026: Telugu, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Hindustani Music (Vocal, Melodic, Percussion), Thai

Tuesday, 10 Mar 2026: French, Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu, Elements of Book-Keeping & Accountancy

Click here to check the revised class 10 board exam datesheet

About CBSE Board Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams 2025 are scheduled for Class 10 and Class 12 students across India. These exams are a critical part of the academic calendar, determining students’ promotion, college admissions, and future academic paths. According to the official datesheet, the class 10th and 12th exams will begin from 17th February, 2026.