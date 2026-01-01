 Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Notification For 5500 Vacancies Out; Application Process From January 11
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Notification For 5500 Vacancies Out; Application Process From January 11

HSSC has released the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 notification for 5,500 posts. Applications open from January 11 to 25, 2026. Eligibility includes Class 12 and HSSC CET. Selection involves a written exam, physical test, document verification and medical exam. The exam is 90 minutes with no negative marking.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 | hssc.gov.in

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued the official notification for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026. The online application starts on January 11, 2026, and the last date to submit the application is January 25, 2026.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 5500 vacancies. The vacancies are divided as follows: 4500 for male constables, 600 for female constables, and 400 for GRP constables.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will include a written exam, physical test, document verification, and medical examination.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

To apply online, applicants must have completed 12th and cleared the HSSC CET examination.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To submit the form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the HSSC website, click on the “Apply Online” link.

Step 3: Next, fill out the form, upload the needed documents & make the payment, and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee is free for all categories, including Gen, OBC, SC, ST, EWS and PWD.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Written exam details

The written exam will last 1 hour and 30 minutes with no negative marking. Applicants will be tested on General Knowledge, Reasoning, Maths, Hindi, English, Computer Knowledge, Haryana GK, and NCC.

Click here to check the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 advertisement PDF

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Weightage of subjects

The examination carries a total weightage of 100 marks, with General Knowledge, Science and Current Affairs accounting for the highest share at 70 per cent. Computer Knowledge carries a weightage of 10 per cent, while Haryana General Knowledge accounts for 20 per cent. In addition, NCC marks carry a weightage of 3 per cent.

