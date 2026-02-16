CMAT 2026 Result Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps

Canva

CMAT 2026 Result: The results of the CMAT 2026 can be revealed at any time today. You can get the scorecard by logging in to the CMAT-NTA website. Additionally, NTA will publish a notice announcing the release of candidate data and the CMAT 2026 results. The tentative date of the 2026 CMAT results is January 15, 2026, according to an NTA announcement published on the microblogging site X on January 31. However, the outcome is now, most likely, expected today.

CMAT 2026 Result: Important dates

CMAT 2026 exam conducted – January 25, 2026

Provisional answer key released – January 31, 2026

Objection window closed – February 2, 2026

Result announcement (Expected); final answer key if objections accepted – February 16, 2026

CMAT 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to cmat.nta.nic.in, the official CMAT website.

Step 2: Select "CMAT 2026 Result" or any other notification link from the "Latest News" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, input your information, including your application number and password, and click "Submit."

Step 4: Now, the CMAT Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Get the CMAT 2026 Scorecard by downloading it, then print it out for your records.

CMAT 2026 Result: Details mentioned on result

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Candidate’s Photograph

Category and other personal details (if applicable)

Exam Date and Shift Details

Sectional Scores

Overall (Total) Score

Percentile Score

