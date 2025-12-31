How To Score Well In CBSE Class 12 History: Teacher’s Last-Minute Exam Strategy

CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2026 | AI

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examination is around the corner, and teachers are providing tactical advice to enable students to score to their full potential in one of the most analytical subjects of the humanities stream, namely History. The CBSE Class 12 History board exam is scheduled for March 30, 2026; hence, focused preparation in the final months is something that students cannot afford to miss.

Siddhesh Botale, Faculty of History at Radcliffe School, Kharghar, stresses that conceptual clarity and structured answer writing have to go hand in hand. He recommends that students initiate their preparation by reading the NCERT textbooks right from the beginning, supported by compact side notes indicating timelines, important terms, and themes. He maintains that preparation in History must transcend mere memorisation and stress the "why" behind what happened.

The following NCERT themes, according to Botale, are highly yielding from an examination perspective: Bricks, Beads and Bones, Kinship, Caste and Class, Peasants, Zamindars and the State, Colonialism and the Countryside, and Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement. Long-answer questions frequently arise on these chapters, along with source-based and map-based questions. Hence, they are crucial for passing the examination.

He further emphasises source-based questions, suggesting that students read extracts line by line and frame answers using precise points drawn directly from the sources. Regular practice on blank maps is also recommended to avoid common mistakes in map-based questions.

The format of the answers should be straightforward and include an introductory context, organised subheadings, and a conclusion to ensure that CBSE evaluation standards are met. He also emphasises solving previous years’ question papers and CBSE sample papers to understand recurring themes and improve time management.

In the last days leading up to the exam, it is advised to revise with the help of mind maps, personal notes, and NCERT margins rather than trying to begin a new topic. With a proper blend of facts, analysis, and presentation, students can confidently tackle the History paper.