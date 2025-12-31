 School Winter Holidays Extended: Punjab Schools Closed Till January 7; Details Here
The Punjab government has extended winter holidays for all schools until January 7, 2026, due to severe cold and dense fog affecting daily life. Schools will reopen on January 8. Similarly, in Assam, all government and provincialised schools in Guwahati will remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026, with classes resuming on January 7, prioritizing student safety.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
School Winter Holidays Extended | Canva

School Winter Holidays: The Punjab government has decided to extend the winter holidays for all schools in the state until January 7 due to the stubborn cold, along with the dense fog that continues to hinder the daily lifestyle of the people. Earlier, the government had announced holidays from the 24th of December to the 31st of December due to the prevailing circumstances. However, the temperatures remain low, and the fog continues to reduce the visibility in the early morning hours.

Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains said, "In accordance with the directives of the Honorable Chief Minister of Punjab, S. Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, keeping in view the continuously increasing cold and fog in the state, and with due consideration to the health and safety of children and staff, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 7. Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 8 as per regular days."

Guwahati school closed

article-image

An equally cautionary approach has been adopted in the state of Assam. Due to the prevailing extreme cold wave, the district administration of Kamrup (Metropolitan) has decided to close all government and provincialised schools under Guwahati for a week. According to an official notice issued on X by the official handle of the Chief Minister of Assam, all the aforementioned schools will promptly be closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026.

The official announcement reads, "In view of the ongoing extreme cold wave, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration has directed all government & provincialised schools to remain closed from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Classes will resume from January 7, 2026, prioritizing the safety and well-being of students."

The school administration has been directed to inform their students, parents, and staff about this closure and see to it that no academic and/or co-curricular activities are held during that time. Heads of schools have been instructed to ensure a smooth start to classes when their schools reopen. However, private schools are advised to decide for themselves in the interest of students.

