 Viral Video From Amroha School Sparks Outrage After Men Dance On Dhurandhar Movie Song 'Mocking' Burqa & Hijab
A viral video from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, showing youths dressed in burqas dancing to a song from the film Dhurandhar has triggered widespread outrage online. Shared by Team Rising Falcon, the clip is claimed to be from a programme at Mesco Public School and is being criticised as mocking the hijab and Muslim identity.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Viral Video From Amroha Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Mockery Of Hijab At School Event | X

Viral Video: A disturbing video from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh has stirred anger following a video on social media, where a group of young men clad in burqas and dancing to a song from the contentious film Dhurandhar went viral. The act was criticised for allegedly making fun of the hijab and the Muslim religious identity; it raises concerns over communal sensitivity and social harmony.

The video has been shared by the social media handle Team Rising Falcon, which claims it is from a programme organised at Mesco Public School. In this video, many men, who are clad in black burqas, are seen dancing in an open stage area while many others, attired in casual attire, later join them.

While sharing the video online, the post reads, “In the clip, a group of youths are seen wearing burqas and dancing to a song from the controversial film Dhurandhar, clearly ridiculing the hijab and Muslim religious identity. The video is being reported as part of a program held at Mesco Public School, Amroha, an institution that has previously been surrounded by controversies. This is not harmless entertainment. It is a deliberate mockery of a religious symbol, promotes communal disrespect, and risks disturbing social harmony."

While tagging the Uttar Pradesh Police and Amroha Police, Team Rising Falcon appealed to the authorities to take immediate cognisance of the viral video, identify and arrest those involved, and ensure strict legal action, stating that religious mockery and hate in the name of entertainment must not be normalised.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens began sharing their opinions in the comment section. One user wrote, “Mocking a religion through attire that symbolises modesty may bring pride today, but the day is not far when it will bring shame through God’s curse.” Another commented, “Do not do this, or men may also be forced to wear burqas in the future.” A third user remarked in Hindi, “Hijab ka majak banaya ja raha hai inke khilaf police ko karyvahi karni chahie.”

