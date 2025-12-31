 BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration Begins At bsebsakshamta.com; Check Dates, Fees And Eligibility
BSEB has started the Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 registration at bsebsakshamta.com. The exam is for working government school teachers under local bodies in Bihar.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
article-image

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: The Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 online application process has begun, according to the Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB. For qualified teacher applicants employed by local authorities in Bihar, the registration window is open on the official website, bsebsakshamta.com.

The test will be administered using a computer-based method. Later on, the official website and admit card will reveal the precise exam schedule.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Important dates

Notification Release Date: December 31, 2025

Online Application Start Date: December 31, 2025

Last Date to Apply Online: January 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: January 2026

Admit Card Release: Before the examination

Exam Date: To be notified later

Answer Key Release: To be notified later

Result Declaration: To be notified later

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Teachers appointed and currently working in government schools under local bodies are eligible to apply.

Candidates must fulfil the educational qualifications and appointment conditions mentioned in the official notification.

Retired teachers are not eligible to apply.

Teachers who are no longer in service are also not eligible for this examination.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Application fees

Mode of Payment: Online only

Applicable Categories: Fee is the same for all categories

Application Fee:

- General / BC / EBC / EWS: ₹1,100

- SC / ST / PwD: ₹1,100

Payment Methods Accepted:

- Debit card

- Credit card

- Net banking

- Other online payment options

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 5th Phase 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

The official website is the only place to complete the entirely online application process:

Step 1: Go to bsebsakshamta.com

Step 2: Go over the official announcement

Step 3: Select "Apply online."

Step 4: Complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Make the application payment

Step 7: Print the form after downloading it.

Note: Your registered email address and mobile number should remain active till the outcome is known. The information submitted in the online form will determine the issuance of admit cards.

