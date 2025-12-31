UP Police Recruitment 2026: 32,679 Vacancies Announced For Constables, Jail Warders At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit And Fees

UP Police Recruitment 2026: The young of Uttar Pradesh have received a significant present from the state government for the new year. On Wednesday, the government released a job advertisement for 32,679 positions in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Young people have the chance to become everything from jail warders to constables through this recruitment drive for 32,679 posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Eligibility crtiera

Candidates must have passed Class 12 (Intermediate) from a recognised board

Applicants must meet the age limit as prescribed

Category-wise age relaxation is applicable as per rules

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

General (Male): 18 to 22 years

General (Female): 18 to 25 years

OBC / SC / ST (Male): 18 to 31 years

OBC / SC / ST (Female): 18 to 34 years

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Application fees

General / OBC: ₹400

SC / ST: No fee (NA)

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply

The following straightforward steps outline the UP Police Constable online application process:

Step 1: Go to the UPPRPB website and use "New Registration" to register online.

Step 2: After registering, use the OTP you received via email or mobile device to log in and activate your application.

Step 3: Complete the UP Police Constable application form by logging in and providing the necessary personal and educational information.

Step 4: Use the SBI payment portal to pay the application cost based on your category.

Step 5: Save a printout of the application after uploading your photo, signature, and any other paperwork.

UP Police Recruitment 2026: Selection process

Written Examination

Document Verification

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.