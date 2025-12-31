CBSE Cancels Neerja Modi School’s Senior Secondary Affiliation After Class IV Student’s Death |

Jaipur: Following an alleged suicide of a Class IV student, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled the affiliation of Neerja Modi School of Jaipur for senior secondary level (classes 9-12) with immediate effect.

In a detailed eight-page order, the CBSE said the incident exposed “grave, flagrant, and willful non-compliance” with mandatory child safety norms, concluding that the Neerja Modi School was “not fit for continuation of affiliation”.

A 9-year-old girl, Amyra, a student of Class 4, died by jumping from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1st. The CBSE panel constituted after the incident, in its final order citing gross violation of safety norms, stated that children cannot be allowed to study in such an unsafe environment.

According to the order, Amyra was a victim of continuous bullying at the school. “It is evident that despite repeated approaches by the parents, the school confined its response to discussions during parent teacher meetings, without initiating any structured or proactive intervention,” CBSE said.

The absence of documented counselling, referrals, or remedial action, the Board added, reflected a complete failure of the safeguarding mechanism mandated under affiliation by-laws.

The board rejected the school's claim that the child was happy and academically active, stating that such arguments were irrelevant to the core issue of safety compliance.

“The only answer to the fundamental question is that this incident was completely preventable had the required provisions been followed,” said the CBSE.

The CBSE noted that the bloodstained area at the site of the fall was cleaned almost immediately, which it said amounted to tampering with potential forensic evidence.

“The removal of vital material evidence within minutes of the incident demonstrates a serious breach of legal and procedural obligations,” the order stated.

According to the CBSE order, Neerja Modi School will not be allowed to take new admissions or promote students from lower classes to classes 9 and 11.

However, students of classes 10 and 12 for the 2025-26 academic session will be able to appear for their board examinations from the same school. Students currently in classes 9 and 11 will be transferred to other nearby schools in the 2026-27 academic session.

According to the CBSE, the school can apply for re-affiliation for the secondary level (classes 9-10) after one academic year, i.e., from the 2027-28 session, provided it adheres to all safety standards and child protection protocols. At least two academic years after the restoration of recognition at the secondary level, the school will be able to apply for recognition up to the senior secondary level, i.e., up to class 12. The future of Classes I to VIII will be decided by the Rajasthan State Education Department.