 Rajasthan Police Foil Major Terror Plot; 150 kg Ammonium Nitrate Seized From Car In Tonk
Rajasthan Police Foil Major Terror Plot; 150 kg Ammonium Nitrate Seized From Car In Tonk

The District Special Task Force in Rajasthan’s Tonk seized 150 kg of ammonium nitrate concealed with urea fertiliser and recovered 200 explosive cartridges and over 1,100 metres of fuse wire. Two Bundi residents were arrested while transporting the explosives in a car. Police are probing the source and intended use.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
In a major operation, the District Special Task Force (DST) in Rajasthan’s Tonk seized a large quantity of explosives. Police recovered 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, which was concealed along with urea fertiliser.

According to reports, the search also led to the recovery of 200 explosive cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire. Each bundle contained around 183 metres of wire, taking the total seized fuse wire to over 1,100 metres.

During the operation, police arrested Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, residents of Bundi district. The two accused were transporting the explosive material in a car from Bundi to Tonk for supply.

Police said two individuals have been arrested in connection with the seizure. DSP Mrityunjay Mishra said, “A major operation was conducted in which explosives were seized from a vehicle. The explosives included 150 kg of ammonium nitrate hidden in urea bags. Two accused, Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi , have been arrested, and further investigation is being carried out on all aspects of the case.”

