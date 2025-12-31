 Andhra Pradesh: Man Vandalises Shiva Lingam At Draksharamam Temple; CCTV Leads To Arrest
Andhra Pradesh: Man Vandalises Shiva Lingam At Draksharamam Temple; CCTV Leads To Arrest

The vandalism took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, initially sparking widespread protests and raising concerns over communal harmony. Police later identified the suspect as Neelam Srinivas, a resident of Thotapeta village.

Aleesha Sam
Updated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
The vandalised Shiva Lingam

A man in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly vandalising a century-old Shiva Lingam at the historic Draksharamam temple, an incident that triggered tension and protests in the region earlier this week.

The vandalism took place in the early hours of Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, initially sparking widespread protests and raising concerns over communal harmony. Police later identified the suspect as Neelam Srinivas, a resident of Thotapeta village.

District Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena said CCTV cameras installed near Kapileswar Ghat captured Srinivas in the area around the time of the incident. The damaged Shiva Lingam is located along the Sapta Godavari canal bank, a spot frequently visited by devotees and pilgrims.

After reviewing the footage, police formed four special teams to trace the suspect. Following a brief manhunt, Srinivas was picked up for questioning and subsequently arrested. Officials said the swift action helped prevent the situation from escalating further.

Personal Dispute Suspected As Motive

Preliminary questioning suggested a personal motive rather than an organised communal act. Investigators found that the accused had recently argued with a local temple priest over the conduct of certain religious rituals.

Police believe the act may have been carried out in anger, possibly as retaliation against the temple administration following the disagreement. Authorities stressed that the investigation is ongoing and all angles are being examined before formal charges are filed.

New Shiva Lingam Reinstalled

According to report in NDTV, to pacify devotees and restore the sanctity of the site, a new Shiva Lingam was ceremonially reinstalled at the ghat shortly after the incident.

