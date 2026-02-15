 'FIR To Be Registered Against Those Filing False Investigation Reports': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'FIR To Be Registered Against Those Filing False Investigation Reports': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to register FIRs against those responsible for filing false investigation reports, stressing impartial probes and strict accountability. Speaking during Janta Darshan in Gorakhpur, he warned against negligence or delays in grievance redressal and ordered time-bound action, including strict measures in land encroachment cases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict instructions to officials that if a false report is filed during the investigation of any case, an FIR must be registered against the person responsible.

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict instructions to officials that if a false report is filed during the investigation of any case, an FIR must be registered against the person responsible. Every matter must be resolved only after an impartial investigation. Any negligence or laxity in handling cases will be inexcusable.

The Chief Minister gave these directions to administrative and police officers while listening to people’s grievances during the Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Mandir on Saturday morning. During the Janta Darshan organized outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the mandir premises, CM Yogi Adityanath met around 150 people and heard their problems.

He assured the people, saying, "There is no need to worry. Effective solutions will be ensured for every issue." CM also directed administrative and police officials on the spot to ensure time-bound, impartial and quality redressal of public grievances.

Several cases presented during the Janta Darshan involved complaints that false investigation reports had been filed. Taking serious note, the Chief Minister instructed officials to identify the responsible persons and register FIRs against them. He emphasized that any delay or negligence in assisting victims would not be tolerated. If there is any laxity in resolving public grievances, strict action will be taken against the concerned officials. He further directed that if any case is deliberately kept pending at any level, stringent action must follow. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to take legally stringent steps in cases of land encroachment.

As on previous occasions, some people approached the Janta Darshan seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete hospital estimate procedures at the earliest and submit them to the government, assuring adequate assistance from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund. He also showered affection on children who had come with their families, fondly interacting with them, giving them chocolates and encouraging them to study well.

During his stay at Gorakhnath Temple on Saturday morning, CM Yogi Adityanath followed his traditional routine. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and bowing before the statue of his revered guru Mahant Avaidyanath, he toured the mandir premises. He then reached the temple’s cowshed and performed 'go-seva', lovingly feeding jaggery to the cows and cattle.

