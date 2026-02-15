Rural Economy Gains Momentum As Women From 6 Districts Trade Nearly 3.75 Lakh Litres Of Milk Daily

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, women have emerged as a new driving force in UP’s rural economy. Through an organized dairy model, women from 6 districts have not only increased their incomes but have also infused fresh momentum into economic activity in villages. Women members from nearly 1,500 villages across Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh and Kanpur Nagar have collectively generated business worth approximately ₹850 crore through the 'Samarthya Milk Producer Company'.

Women associated with this network are collecting nearly 3.75 lakh liters of milk every day, creating a sustainable income model in the rural dairy sector. Women who were once limited largely to household responsibilities are now successfully contributing to and supporting their families’ livelihoods.

Women engaged in dairy activities across these 6 districts have seen a significant rise in their incomes. Most notably, 14,500 women have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’. This has not only strengthened the financial position of families but has also reinforced women’s leadership in rural areas. Around ₹14 crore has been distributed as dividends to women involved in the dairy network so far. Regular payments and a transparent system have enhanced trust among women, firmly establishing dairy farming as a sustainable livelihood.

The core objective of this initiative is to make rural women self-reliant while creating new sources of income in villages. This women-led dairy network model is expected to further accelerate Uttar Pradesh’s rural economy in the coming years and serve as a strong example of women empowerment.

Quote

“Business worth nearly ₹850 crore generated by women from 1,500 villages indicates a structural transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s rural economy. Daily trade of close to 3.75 lakh litres of milk is ensuring better cash flow in villages. This is a major example of women’s self-reliance in Uttar Pradesh.”

Prof. Deepti Taneja, University of Delhi