'Degrees From 'State Forestry University' Will Guarantee Jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The degree from the state’s first Forestry and Horticulture University being established in Campierganj will guarantee employment for the youth. Young people graduating with degrees and diplomas from this university will have wide employment opportunities across the country and the world. The university will also play a significant role in increasing the income of the state’s food-producing farmers."

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the reconstructed BDO office in the Jungle Kaudia block in Gorakhpur on Saturday. On this occasion, he referred to the Jatayu Conservation Centre built in Campierganj and said that expressing gratitude is an integral part of Indian culture. Being thankful to those who have done something for us is part of our way of life.

Jatayu rendered a great service to humanity, he was the first to resist Ravana when he abducted 'Mata Sita'. He is also associated with Lord Vishnu, the preserver of creation. Today, due to the use of chemicals and pesticides, the population of vultures is declining and they are dying. Therefore, to express gratitude toward Jatayu and to protect him, a conservation centre has been established in Campierganj.

The Chief Minister said, "UP’s first Forestry and Horticulture University will now be built in Campierganj. The diplomas and degrees awarded here will guarantee jobs in India and abroad. The biggest challenge facing the world today is environmental pollution. Air pollution damages the lungs and gradually harms the entire body, when there is no pollution, there will be no disease."

Referring to Delhi, he said, "Doctors there advise asthma patients, the elderly and children not to step outside. Such conditions arise from tampering with the environment. While Uttar Pradesh is witnessing development while also moving toward freedom from suffocating pollution. In this context, the proposed forestry university in Campierganj will prove effective in addressing environmental challenges, increasing forest cover and boosting farmers’ incomes."

Speaking about development in the state and in Gorakhpur after 2017, CM said, "When intentions are clear, results come on their own. With focused efforts, the fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur has resumed operations, AIIMS is providing services, BRD Medical College has become an excellent medical center, the sugar mill in Pipraich has restarted, a compressed biogas plant has been set up in Dhuriyapar and industries are flourishing in GIDA. Many large-scale development works are underway in Gorakhpur and across the state, and a development-orientated mindset helps secure a bright future for present and future generations."

In his address, the Chief Minister mentioned his close connection with every village of the Jungle Kaudia block, saying he has visited each village, understands their problems and has struggled to resolve them. During floods, he personally reached people by wading through water. Once the issues were clearly identified, he ensured their solutions from Lucknow.

CM said, "The level of development today in the Jungle Kaudia block and the Campierganj Assembly constituency is beyond people’s imagination. With the Kalesar-Jungle Kaudia bypass, people can reach Lucknow directly in just three to three-and-a-half hours. Travel time from Chiutaha to Kushinagar has reduced to just half an hour. All major roads in the area have become four-lane. Permanent solutions to flooding are being implemented. A degree college has been established in Jungle Kaudia in memory of revered Brahmaleen Mahant Avedyanath Maharaj, where more than 2,000 students are studying. A stadium has been built, providing opportunities for local wrestlers through training and practice facilities. Along with development, welfare schemes for the poor, housing, toilets, rations, Ayushman Bharat and pensions have reached every eligible beneficiary. All this, he said, is the result of a pro-development approach."

On the occasion, the Chief Minister paid respectful tribute to the former Jungle Kaudia Block Pramukh, the late Rampati Yadav. He said that Rampati Yadav remained associated with the Gorakshpeeth from 1952 throughout his life and became Block Pramukh in 1962 and it was then that the block headquarters was established. He served the people for a long time with humility and simplicity.

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of the current Block Pramukh, Brijesh Yadav, stating that he has made effective use of ₹1.25 crore of block funds and the Viksit Bharat Gram Yojana. An air-conditioned auditorium has been built in the block building, along with the installation of solar panels.

He said, "When development funds are used this way, every block shines. He also praised the development of the Bhaurohiya block and assured the people of Jungle Kaudia of his continued support for fulfilling all development demands. He extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, calling it a symbol of auspiciousness."

At the inauguration ceremony, Campierganj MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has set benchmarks in law and order, industrial progress, employment, women’s safety and welfare schemes. He detailed the unprecedented works carried out in his constituency under the Chief Minister’s guidance and added that, in line with the CM’s vision, Asia’s largest forestry university will be built in Campierganj, with the foundation stone to be laid soon by the Chief Minister.

Welcoming the Chief Minister, Jungle Kaudia Block Pramukh Brijesh Yadav said that under the CM’s guidance, the block is progressing fifty years ahead on the development scale. Prominent attendees included Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Corporation Chairman Ramakant Nishad, Bhaurohiya Block Pramukh representative Sanjay Singh, Purvanchal Development Board member Vijay Shankar Yadav, former Block Pramukh Gorakh Singh and BJP district minister Sadanand Sharma, among others.

Before the stage program, the Chief Minister inspected the reconstruction work at the Jungle Kaudia block premises and paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Dwarka Pandey Memorial and the statue of former Block Pramukh, the late Rampati Yadav. On this occasion, he planted a rudraksha sapling in the block premises, conveying a message of environmental conservation.