 'No Woman Is Safe In Mamata's West Bengal': Suvendu Adhikari Slams State Government Over Disturbing Assault Video From South 24 Parganas
BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari shared a “disturbing” video showing women being assaulted with sticks in South 24 Parganas, targeting the Mamata Banerjee government over women’s safety. The clip went viral, sparking criticism and questions over law and order in the state.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday shared what he termed a “disturbing video” on X, targeting the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over women’s safety.

The video, shared by Adhikari, purportedly shows several men brutally assaulting women with sticks and bamboo poles. The incident is reported to have taken place at Uttar Bhangnamari village in the Basanti Block of the Canning subdivision in South 24 Parganas district.

Sharing the clip, Adhikari wrote, “No woman is safe in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal!!! Disturbing visuals from Uttar Bhangnamari village.” He alleged that the accused, identified by the complainant as Jalil Laskar, Munna Laskar, Arif Laskar and others, attacked her and her family members.

Questioning the law-and-order situation, Adhikari said it was “astonishing” that such violence against women could occur in broad daylight, suggesting the accused acted with impunity due to their alleged proximity to the ruling party. “This anti-women state government must be ousted for the sake of women’s safety,” he added.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya echoed similar concerns, calling the visuals “horrifying” and stating that the incident reflected a complete collapse of law and order in West Bengal. “Such brazen violence shows criminals feel emboldened, either due to political patronage or the apathy of the state machinery,” he said, adding that the state had become an “anti-women” government that must be ousted.

The video has since gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism of the West Bengal government and renewed concerns over women’s safety in the state.

