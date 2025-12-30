 West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here
West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has declared the Constable and Lady Constable written exam results for 2024–25. A total of 60,170 candidates have been shortlisted for the PMT and PET rounds. Results are available online.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image

WB Police Constable Written Exam Results: The written exam results for the positions of Constable and Lady Constable in the West Bengal Police for 2024–2025 have been formally issued by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB).The results are available on the official websites wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in.

The list of shortlisted applicants for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) has also been made public by the board along with the outcome.60,170 applicants have been selected for the next round of the hiring process, according to the official website.

WB Police Constable Written Exam Results: Important dates

PMT and PET admit cards: January 2, 2026

Upload of required documents mandatory before admit card download: As per notice dated November 17, 2025

PMT and PET to begin (tentative): From January 8, 2026

WB Police Constable Written Exam Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to prb.wb.gov.in or wbpolice.gov.in, the official websites.

Step 2: Select the link for the 2025 WBP Constable written exam results.

Step 3: Choose your permanent district or state;

Step 4: Enter your application serial number and date of birth;

Step 5: Submit the information to display your results

Step 6: Download and save the results for later use.

Direct link to check the result

Those who passed the written exam must show up for the PMT and PET.

For more information on the hiring process, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official websites.

