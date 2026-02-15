 Setback To Punjab BJP As Arvind Khanna Quits Party, Joins Shiromani Akali Dal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSetback To Punjab BJP As Arvind Khanna Quits Party, Joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Setback To Punjab BJP As Arvind Khanna Quits Party, Joins Shiromani Akali Dal

A senior leader and two-time Congress MLA earlier, Khanna, had joined BJP in 2022 and was made vice-president of the BJP Punjab unit. Though he could not win the 2022 election from Sangrur assembly seat and 2024 election from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket, he is known for his various social welfare activities.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Chandigarh: Industrialist-turned-politician Arvind Khanna on Sunday quitted Punjab BJP and joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

A senior leader and two-time Congress MLA earlier, Khanna, had joined BJP in 2022 and was made vice-president of the BJP Punjab unit. Though he could not win the 2022 election from Sangrur assembly seat and 2024 election from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket, he is known for his various social welfare activities. Besides, he has also held positions in various sports organisations including serving as the president of the Professional Golfers Association of India.

Khanna was inducted into SAD by its president Sukhbir Badal at former’s residence in Sangrur.

Sukhbir said in his post on X: ``It is my pleasure to welcome senior BJP leader and my friend Arvind Khanna into the Shiromani Akali Dal and appoint him as the in-charge of the Sangrur assembly constituency.

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup: Tilak Verma Gets Struck By Ishan Kishan, Saves Pakistan A Boundary | WATCH
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup: Tilak Verma Gets Struck By Ishan Kishan, Saves Pakistan A Boundary | WATCH
Mumbai News: Chembur Businessman Booked For Drunk Driving After Ramming Car Into Vehicle, Causing Traffic Snarl
Mumbai News: Chembur Businessman Booked For Drunk Driving After Ramming Car Into Vehicle, Causing Traffic Snarl
Community Power Transforms ZP School In Shahapur’s Remote Village From Tarp Shed To Model Campus
Community Power Transforms ZP School In Shahapur’s Remote Village From Tarp Shed To Model Campus
10-Year-Old Girl Among Victims As Six Found Hanging In Vasai-Virar & Bhayandar
10-Year-Old Girl Among Victims As Six Found Hanging In Vasai-Virar & Bhayandar
Read Also
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
article-image

Also Watch:

``Mr. Khanna has been serving Sangrur for more than two decades and has been instrumental in carrying out various social initiatives under the Umeed Foundation headed by him’’, he said and added that ``I am confident that his joining @Akali_Dal_ will further strengthen the party in Sangrur district… I also welcome BJP district president Dharminder Singh Dullat, former Municipal Council president Harbans Singh Garcha, and all the leaders and workers of BJP and Congress who are joining the SAD along with Mr. Khanna’’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Setback To Punjab BJP As Arvind Khanna Quits Party, Joins Shiromani Akali Dal
Setback To Punjab BJP As Arvind Khanna Quits Party, Joins Shiromani Akali Dal
Rajasthan Govt Orders Probe Into 10 Private Universities Over Fraud Complaints
Rajasthan Govt Orders Probe Into 10 Private Universities Over Fraud Complaints
India’s First Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel To Rise In Assam: ₹18,662 Crore Brahmaputra Mega...
India’s First Underwater Road-Rail Tunnel To Rise In Assam: ₹18,662 Crore Brahmaputra Mega...
8,000 Mule Accounts Frozen In J&K; Agencies Flag ‘Digital Hawala’ Network
8,000 Mule Accounts Frozen In J&K; Agencies Flag ‘Digital Hawala’ Network
Former UP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Joins Samajwadi Party, Vows To Strengthen Organisation From...
Former UP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Joins Samajwadi Party, Vows To Strengthen Organisation From...