Setback To Punjab BJP As Arvind Khanna Quits Party, Joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Chandigarh: Industrialist-turned-politician Arvind Khanna on Sunday quitted Punjab BJP and joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

A senior leader and two-time Congress MLA earlier, Khanna, had joined BJP in 2022 and was made vice-president of the BJP Punjab unit. Though he could not win the 2022 election from Sangrur assembly seat and 2024 election from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat on BJP ticket, he is known for his various social welfare activities. Besides, he has also held positions in various sports organisations including serving as the president of the Professional Golfers Association of India.

Khanna was inducted into SAD by its president Sukhbir Badal at former’s residence in Sangrur.

Sukhbir said in his post on X: ``It is my pleasure to welcome senior BJP leader and my friend Arvind Khanna into the Shiromani Akali Dal and appoint him as the in-charge of the Sangrur assembly constituency.

``Mr. Khanna has been serving Sangrur for more than two decades and has been instrumental in carrying out various social initiatives under the Umeed Foundation headed by him’’, he said and added that ``I am confident that his joining @Akali_Dal_ will further strengthen the party in Sangrur district… I also welcome BJP district president Dharminder Singh Dullat, former Municipal Council president Harbans Singh Garcha, and all the leaders and workers of BJP and Congress who are joining the SAD along with Mr. Khanna’’.