 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday afternoon, with doctors examining him. No official reason was disclosed. Earlier in the day, he visited Ranakeshwar Temple with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on Mahashivratri. Mann was hospitalised at the same facility last September due to blood pressure fluctuations.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann |

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday afternoon after being in Sangrur earlier in the day. Sources said he arrived at the hospital around 3 pm, where a team of doctors is currently examining him.

There was no official statement regarding the reason for his admission at the time of filing this report.

In September last year, Mann was hospitalised at the same facility after experiencing fluctuations in his blood pressure.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister, along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, visited the Ranakeshwar Temple in Ranjke village of the Dhoori constituency on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

FPJ Shorts
Corruption Blocking Pakistan’s Growth Path, Political Reform Key To Economic Revival: Report
Corruption Blocking Pakistan’s Growth Path, Political Reform Key To Economic Revival: Report
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf To Play Ranjha In Imtiaz Ali’s Poetic Romantic Saga?
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Window Closes Today: Check How To Apply, Important Documents & Exam Dates Here
Read Also
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Final Blow To Drugs, Gangsters
article-image

Sharing a post on X after the visit, Mann said they prayed for the prosperity, peace and brotherhood of the country and sought Lord Shiva’s blessings for everyone.

Further details on his health condition are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Gujarat Crash Video: Speeding Mini Tempo Loses Control, Ploughs Into Tyre Repair Shop In Jamnagar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 15, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-42 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...
UP: Video Shows Teacher Forcing Students Into 'Murga' Pose At Meerut Govt School; When Confronted,...
UP: Video Shows Teacher Forcing Students Into 'Murga' Pose At Meerut Govt School; When Confronted,...
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In...
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri To Attend Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In...