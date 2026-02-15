Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Fortis Hospital In Mohali For Check-Up

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann |

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Sunday afternoon after being in Sangrur earlier in the day. Sources said he arrived at the hospital around 3 pm, where a team of doctors is currently examining him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There was no official statement regarding the reason for his admission at the time of filing this report.

In September last year, Mann was hospitalised at the same facility after experiencing fluctuations in his blood pressure.

Earlier on Sunday, the Chief Minister, along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, visited the Ranakeshwar Temple in Ranjke village of the Dhoori constituency on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Read Also Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For Final Blow To Drugs, Gangsters

Sharing a post on X after the visit, Mann said they prayed for the prosperity, peace and brotherhood of the country and sought Lord Shiva’s blessings for everyone.

Further details on his health condition are awaited.