Punjab Cm Bhagwant Mann For Final Blow To Drugs, Gangsters

Chandigarh: Reiterating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics and organised crime in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed the senior police officers to step up enforcement and ensure that the rule of law prevailed without exception across the state.

Mann who chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers – which was also attended by chief secretary K A P Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav, underlined that the police drives against drugs and gangsters remained the state’s foremost priorities aimed at total eradication of these from their roots.

Stating that the need of the hour now was to give a final blow to drugs and gangsters’ networks, Mann exhorted the officers to play a proactive role.

Introducing a system of strict performance tracking, Mann held that every officer’s work was under scrutiny and that they would be rewarded for good work and they would be held accountable for any lapses.

The CM also called for a holistic approach which included expanding employment, strengthening education and roping in the education department to check the school dropout rates in drug hotspots.

Mann also sought a statewide review of arm licences to check the gun culture and immediate cancellation of any arm licence used in crime.