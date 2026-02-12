 Valentine’s Week: Woman Upset With Boyfriend Over Breaking Promise Jumps Into Saryu River In UP’s Mau; Rescued – VIDEO
A woman in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, jumped into the Saryu River after reportedly being hurt when her boyfriend broke a promise during Valentine’s week. Fishermen nearby noticed her struggling and quickly rescued her. A video of the incident has gone viral, drawing attention to the quick actions of the rescuers.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Woman Upset With Boyfriend Over Breaking Promise Jumps Into Saryu River | X/@Shahnawazreport

Mau: Lovers across the world are celebrating Valentine’s week and exchanging gifts. On the other hand, in a separate incident, a woman upset with her boyfriend jumped into the Saryu River in UP’s Mau.

Fortunately, fishermen were present on the river at the time. They saw the girl struggling in the water and rescued her. A video of the incident has also surfaced, showing the girl in the river and later being saved by the fishermen.

Reportedly, the girl's boyfriend had made a promise during Valentine’s Week but broke it. Hurt by this, the girl went to the riverbank in anger and jumped into the Saryu River with the intention of ending her life.

As soon as she entered the water, she began to struggle and tried to avoid drowning. People on the bridge and at the ghat raised the alarm when they saw her in trouble. Hearing the commotion, fishermen sailing nearby rushed to her aid and saved her life. They pulled her out of the water and then ensured she was safely taken home.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens. "She should date the boatman now. Looks like the beginning of a wonderful love story," a user jockingly said.

"People are ready to die for any casual things," another user said.

"Glad she’s safe! Quick action by the boatmen saved her life," another user said.

The video has garnered more than 213.9K views in just a few hours of posting.

