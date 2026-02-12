Punjab News: Law Student Who Shot Dead His Female Classmate And Then Turned The Gun On Himself, Dies

Law Student Who Shot Dead His Female Classmate And Then Turned The Gun On Himself, Dies | X

Chandigarh: The first-year law student who shot dead his fellow female student in a private law college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district and then turned the gun on himself on February 9 last, succumbed to the self-inflicted gunshot wound late on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

It may be recalled that one Prince Raj Singh, 20, had shot himself in the head after shooting at Sandeep Kaur, 19, who died on the spot. Prince was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar in critical condition where he died late Wednesday night. Both Prince and Sandeep were classmates at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village in Tarn Taran.

The footage showed Prince getting up from his seat, taking a pistol out from his bag and shooting Sandeep and then shooting himself in the head and falling down inside their classroom. Shocked over the incident, some of the students were also seen running out of the classroom.

Meanwhile, Sandeep’s family rued that Prince, a resident of village Mallian had been harassing her for some time and had even followed her home in Naushehra village on one occasion.