 Punjab: Condition Of First-Year Law Student, Who Killed Woman Classmate Remains, Critical
In Punjab's Tarn Taran, first-year law student Prince Raj allegedly shot dead classmate Sandeep Kaur in Mai Bhago Law College before shooting himself. Sandeep, 19, died on the spot; Prince remains critical. CCTV captured the incident. Police are investigating motive, weapon source, and harassment claims against Prince.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Chandigarh: The condition of the first-year law student, who allegedly shot dead his fellow woman student inside a classroom before pulling the trigger on himself in Punjab's Tarn Taran, is still critical, said a police official on Tuesday.

Prince Raj (20), a first-year law student at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village, on Monday shot dead his classmate, Sandeep Kaur, and later opened fire on himself. While Sandeep, 19, died on the spot, Prince was admitted to Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev hospital in a critical state.

The CCTV footage shows Prince, Sandeep and another female student sitting together in a classroom. Suddenly, Prince gets up, takes out a pistol from his bag and shoots Sandeep. He then shoots himself in the head and falls on the floor.

Sandeep's family had claimed that Prince had been harassing her for some time and had even followed her home on one occasion. Her family had said that Sandeep was engaged to be married.

Police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing, adding that they would question the friends and family members of the duo.

The police were also investigating from where Prince procured the weapon, which appeared to be illegal. Prince's father is a serving personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and is posted out of Punjab currently. Earlier, it was reported that he was a retired personnel, but the DSP has confirmed that he is still serving.

Prince hailed from Mallian village, while Sandeep was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village.

A case was registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

