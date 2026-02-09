 ‘She Dreamed Of Becoming Judge,’ Sister Says After Law Student Shot Dead In Tarn Taran College
A 19-year-old law student allegedly shot dead his classmate inside a Punjab college classroom in Tarn Taran before attempting suicide. Police suspect one-sided love as a motive. The accused is critical in hospital, while CCTV footage and the weapon have been seized. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
article-image

A 19-year-old student shot his classmate dead inside a classroom before turning the gun on himself in a classroom at Punjab College of Law in Usman village of Tarn Taran district on Monday morning.

The accused, identified as second-semester law student Prinseraj Singh, reportedly opened fire on 20-year-old Sandeep Kaur around 9 am following a minor argument. He then attempted suicide by shooting himself and was rushed to a hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Police have seized the pistol used in the crime and launched a detailed investigation. CCTV footage from the classroom has also been taken into custody.

According to the victim’s family, Prinseraj had been harassing Sandeep for nearly three months due to one-sided affection. Her sister, Sumandeep Kaur, said Sandeep had repeatedly warned him to stay within limits. About a week ago, he allegedly visited their home with a marriage proposal in the absence of family members but was turned away.

On Monday, Sandeep was present in a classroom on the upper floor with a friend when Prinseraj arrived and began speaking with her. At approximately 9:17 am, he reportedly pulled a pistol from his bag and shot her in the forehead. Moments later, he fired at himself.

article-image

Sandeep, who aspired to become a judge, was the younger daughter of the late Hira Singh. Police said a case has been registered based on Sumandeep Kaur’s statement.

Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba confirmed that the investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

