 Punjab Shocker: Law Student Shoots Classmate Dead In Tarn Taran, Then Attempts Suicide; Chilling Video Emerges
A law student shot dead his classmate inside a classroom at a law college in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on February 9, before turning the gun on himself. The incident, captured on CCTV, caused panic on campus. The female student died on the spot, while the accused is critical. Police are probing the motive and examining evidence.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Punjab Shocker: Law student Shoots Classmate Dead Tarn Taran, Then Attempts Suicide (Screengrab) | X

Tarn Taran: A shocking incident surfaced from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, where a law student shot dead his classmate on Monday (February 9). The accused, Abhiraj Singh, also known as Prince Raj, later shot himself. The shooting was captured on CCTV installed inside the classroom, and the horrifying video surfaced online.

The reported incident took place reportedly in Usma Law College at around 9:17 am under the jurisdiction of the Sarhali Police Station. The victim has been identified as Sandeep Kaur. Both students are around 19–20 years of age and were studying in the first semester.

Video of The Incident:

The incident sparked panic among the students and faculty members. Kaur died on the spot, while Singh was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical. The CCTV footage shows that as soon as Singh entered the classroom, he took out a pistol and shot Kaur in the head. She immediately collapsed.

Soon after, the male student also shot himself in the head. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Other students present there ran out of the classroom. The reason for the murder and the suicide attempt is not known. However, some online posts claimed that the incident was a result of one-sided love.

Statement By The Police:

The police have not yet confirmed these reports. Cops recorded statements of fellow students and faculty members in connection with the murder-suicide attempt case. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter to know the motive of the murder.

