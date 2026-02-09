 From BMW To Foreign Trips: Former IT Professional Arrested In Vizag For House Burglaries To Fund Lavish Lifestyle
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFrom BMW To Foreign Trips: Former IT Professional Arrested In Vizag For House Burglaries To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

From BMW To Foreign Trips: Former IT Professional Arrested In Vizag For House Burglaries To Fund Lavish Lifestyle

A 27-year-old former IT professional was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police for allegedly carrying out multiple house break-ins across Visakhapatnam to fund a lavish lifestyle. The accused, identified as Achhi Mahesh Reddy alias Sunny, was linked to at least 26 burglary cases. Police recovered gold, silver, burglary tools and a luxury BMW purchased using stolen money.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested a 27-year-old former IT professional for allegedly carrying out a string of house break-ins across Visakhapatnam and nearby regions to bankroll a lavish lifestyle. The accused was reportedly living a double life posing as a regular resident while committing burglaries at night.

Accused Identified as Ex-IT Professional

The arrested man has been identified as Achhi Mahesh Reddy, also known as Sunny. A postgraduate and former employee of a reputed Hyderabad-based IT firm, Reddy hails from Kakinada and was residing in Vizag’s Madhavadhara area at the time of his arrest.

According to a report published in NDTV, police said the accused turned to crime despite his education and professional background, allegedly to sustain an expensive lifestyle that included owning a luxury BMW car and making multiple foreign trips.

FPJ Shorts
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026 Launch
MMRDA Nears Completion Of Metro Line 5 Phase 1, Thane–Bhiwandi Services Set For December 2026 Launch
'Attempts To Pull Her Down...': Divya Agarwal's Team REACTS To Bhavya Singh Claiming She Lives 'Separately' From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar
'Attempts To Pull Her Down...': Divya Agarwal's Team REACTS To Bhavya Singh Claiming She Lives 'Separately' From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava Township
Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 7-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Several Stray Dogs In Dombivli's Palava Township
Thane Municipal Corporation Trains Women SHGs In Scientific Waste Management And Microgreens For Sustainable Livelihoods
Thane Municipal Corporation Trains Women SHGs In Scientific Waste Management And Microgreens For Sustainable Livelihoods

The arrest came after months of surveillance and investigation following repeated complaints of nighttime burglaries across the city.

The With Reddy in custody, police have cracked at least 26 house break-in cases reported from areas including Gajuwaka, Arilova, Malkapuram, Pendurthi and Duvvada.

Stolen Valuables Worth Over ₹24 Lakh

According to investigators, the burglaries involved the theft of jewellery and cash worth approximately ₹24.66 lakh. This included more than 1,084 grams of gold, over 6.3 kilograms of silver and ₹40,500 in cash.

During the arrest, police recovered around 699 grams of gold ornaments, 3.8 kg of silver ornaments, burglary tools, an unnumbered scooter and a BMW car allegedly purchased using stolen money. The recovered property is estimated to be worth over ₹15.63 lakh.

Criminal History Since Teens

Police officials revealed that Reddy has a long criminal history dating back to his teenage years. He was first apprehended at the age of 15 for house break-ins and sent to a juvenile home. After his release, he allegedly continued committing burglaries across several towns in Andhra Pradesh and later served a jail term in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Read Also
Karnataka: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Detained In Bengaluru While Protesting Against Proposed Metro Fare...
article-image

Police records suggest his involvement in more than 60 burglary cases across the state.

Modus Operandi

Investigators said the accused used masks, gloves and caps to conceal his identity and employed tools such as hammers, screwdrivers and drilling machines to break into locked homes. Police have registered multiple cases against him and are preparing charge sheets as further investigation continues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Ready To Go To Jail': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Asaduddin Owaisi Files Complaint Over...
'I Am Ready To Go To Jail': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma After Asaduddin Owaisi Files Complaint Over...
From BMW To Foreign Trips: Former IT Professional Arrested In Vizag For House Burglaries To Fund...
From BMW To Foreign Trips: Former IT Professional Arrested In Vizag For House Burglaries To Fund...
‘Won’t Allow Impediment To SIR Process’: Supreme Court’s Strong Message To States; Extends...
‘Won’t Allow Impediment To SIR Process’: Supreme Court’s Strong Message To States; Extends...
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank...
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank...
Punjab Shocker: Law Student Shoots Classmate Dead In Tarn Taran, Then Attempts Suicide; Chilling...
Punjab Shocker: Law Student Shoots Classmate Dead In Tarn Taran, Then Attempts Suicide; Chilling...