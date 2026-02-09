 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank Shot' Video
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank Shot' Video

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Seeks Action Against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over 'Point-blank Shot' Video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted video shared on social media. Owaisi alleged the video promoted hatred against Muslims and sought criminal action for hurting religious sentiments and national harmony.

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with the city police seeking criminal action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over a now-deleted purported video shared on social media.

The video, which was posted by the Assam BJP on 'X' and later removed, allegedly showed Sarma taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two individuals-one wearing a skull cap and the other sporting a beard-with the caption "point-blank shot." In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad MP said, "Unfortunately, genocidal hate speech has become a norm."

