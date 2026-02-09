 Delhi Police Registers Case Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief MM Naravane's Unreleased Book 'Four Stars Of Destiny'
Delhi Police have registered a case after a pre-print copy of former Army chief MM Naravane’s unreleased book Four Stars of Destiny allegedly surfaced online without Defence Ministry approval. A PDF version and book cover were found on websites and marketing platforms. The Special Cell has launched a detailed investigation into the suspected leak.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Taking cognisance of the circulation of an unreleased book titled Four Stars of Destiny, written by former Army chief MM Naravane, the Delhi Police have registered a case over the alleged leak of its pre-print copy.

The book has not received the mandatory approval from the Ministry of Defence. Police said they took note of information circulating on social media platforms and news forums indicating that a pre-print version of the book was being shared publicly.

During verification, authorities found that a PDF of a typeset book bearing the same title was available on certain websites. The book appeared to have been prepared by Penguin Random House India Pvt. Ltd. In addition, several online marketing platforms were found displaying the final book cover, suggesting that the title was being offered for sale.

In response to the suspected leak or unauthorised circulation of a publication yet to receive official clearance, the police registered a case with the Special Cell. The unit has initiated a detailed investigation to probe the alleged breach.

