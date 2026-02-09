 Cruelty Caught on CCTV: Man Throws Puppies Into Well As Mother Watches Helplessly In UP’s Mirzapur; FIR Filed After 6 Dogs Killed
In a shocking case of animal cruelty, six puppies were allegedly thrown into a well and killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on January 25. Following a complaint and PETA India’s intervention, police registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
CCTV screengrab | Instagram/@OfficialPETAIndia

Mirzapur: In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty, six puppies were allegedly thrown into a well and killed in the Chunar area of Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on the night of 25 January. According to reports, the puppies’ mother was standing nearby at the time of the incident, which occurred around midnight.

A formal complaint was submitted to the Chunar Police Station on 1 February. Considering the seriousness of the offence, PETA India intervened and coordinated with senior police officials in Mirzapur to ensure legal action.Subsequently, the Chunar Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter. PETA also shared the CCTV footage of the disturbing incident whcih took place at around 12:32 pm.

Details Of FIR

The FIR has been lodged under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

article-image

Section 325 of the BNS classifies the maiming or killing of an animal as a cognisable offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to five years, or a fine, or both. Section 11 of the PCA Act addresses acts causing unnecessary pain or suffering to animals and provides for penal action, including fines and imprisonment, against offenders.

