'Russian Oil, US Trade Deal': Congress Targets S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal Over Policy Confusion

Congress Targets S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal Over Policy Confusion |

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the government over the reported remarks of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the Russian oil issue and the India-US trade deal, saying there is a "hole in government" approach in the matter.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "talks big of what he calls a 'whole of government' approach".

"On the Russian oil issue and the India-US trade deal - the Commerce Minister says ask the External Affairs Minister, the External Affairs Minister says ask the Commerce Minister, and the Petroleum Minister is preoccupied with other issues," he said taking a swipe at Jaishankar, Goyal and Hardeep Puri.

"This is a 'hole in government' approach in the India-US trade deal," Ramesh said on X.

According to a joint statement issued by both sides on Saturday on the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, India has expressed its intention to purchase USD 500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years.

The US will reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent. US President Donald Trump also issued an Executive Order removing the punitive 25 per cent tariffs imposed on India for its purchases of Russian oil, according to the statement.

On safeguards for a sudden jump in imports from the US, Goyal has said adequate safeguards are in place in the trade agreement to protect the interests of farmers and the domestic industry from any increase in imports.

