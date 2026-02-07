 'Opposition Attempting To Mislead Farmers, MSMEs': Piyush Goyal Hits Back At Opposition Criticism Over India-US Trade Deal - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hit back at the opposition’s criticism of the India–US interim trade framework, accusing them of trying to mislead farmers despite safeguards built into the agreement.

“There are some people in this country who try to mislead farmers. They are surprised that no concessions have been given on agricultural products under the India-US agreement," he said, asserting that the government had taken no step that would harm farmers’ interests.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)

