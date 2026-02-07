Kerala Lottery Result: February 07, 2026 - Karunya KR-741 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-740 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, February 07 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-741 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KO 521719 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: MEENAKSHI M

Agency No.: K 7682

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 521719 KP 521719

KR 521719 KS 521719

KT 521719 KU 521719

KV 521719 KW 521719

KX 521719 KY 521719 KZ 521719

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KU 646675 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: K B REJEESH

Agency No.: D 4565

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KT 259505 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: ARAVINDAKSHAN K

Agency No.: D 5582

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0157 0216 0524 0651 1285 1965 3176 3775 3781 4620 5063 5230 5661 6069 7108 7760 8539 9897

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0157 0216 0524 0651 1203 1285 1965 3176 3775 3781 4620 5063 5230 5661 6069 7108 7760 8539 9897

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1221 1619 2803 3455 6778 7777

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

2737 9434 7967 1863 9685 7717 4140 2881 1234 2525 0932 1699 5769 9213 6022 7690 4043 7626 8010 7055 4178 1329 6075 9212 1640 1823 6515 0218 4750 8147 5254 2904 7530 0603 0859 4988 9596 4075 8212 1364 2370 6520 4955 8818 8403 2611 8890 6259 4855 9448 2871 5738 9390 2326 9695 8486 1235 8511 6001 4756 1823 2248 3653 6480 2577 0267 6094 8459 3595 4698 1219 2072 7480 8647 5522...

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

...

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

...

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.