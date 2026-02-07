 'We Were Waiting To Cut Cake': Delhi Biker's Parents Were Awaiting Him For Anniversary Celebrations When Fatal Crash Occured
Kamal Dhyani, 25, was on his way home to celebrate his parents’ wedding anniversary when he allegedly fell into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi. His family spent the night searching for him instead of celebrating. Delhi Police have arrested a DJB sub-contractor in the case.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi : Kamal Dhyani’s parents were waiting for him to come home from the office so that they could begin celebrations for their wedding anniversary and cut the cake.

The 25-year-old call centre employee had called his twin brother Karan at 12.50 am on Friday. He said he would be home in 15 minutes. Little did they know that it was the last time his family would hear his voice.

“Our parents were supposed to celebrate their marriage anniversary and we had planned to cut a cake at midnight. Instead, we were out on the streets all night searching for Kamal,” Karan was quoted as saying by PTI.

article-image

He was not reachable after some time, and the night turned into the worst night of the family’s life. Hours later, police informed them in the morning that he had died after allegedly falling into a 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) while riding his motorcycle in west Delhi.

His body, with his helmet still on and his mud-smeared motorcycle were found inside a 15-foot-deep pit dug for a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in Janakpuri. He had allegedly fallen into the trench while returning home.

Delhi Police Makes First Arrest

Meanwhile, the first arrest has reportedly been made in the Delhi biker’s death case. The Delhi Police took Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati into custody a day after the incident.

