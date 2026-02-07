 'Free Swing Ride': Video Shows Scooter Owner Refusing To Move As Tow Van Lifts Activa From Illegally Parked Spot In Nagpur; Netizens React
A bizarre video from Nagpur has gone viral, showing a scooter owner refusing to leave his Honda Activa even as a municipal crane lifts the illegally parked vehicle off the ground at night. Shared by a journalist, the clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with users amused by the “free swing ride” while others questioned aggressive towing and civic priorities.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
X/@priyarajputlive

A bizarre late-night incident from Nagpur, Maharashtra, has gone viral on social media after a man was seen sitting on his Honda Activa scooter even as a municipal crane lifted the allegedly illegally parked vehicle into the air.

Scooter Owner Refuses to Budge as Crane Lifts Vehicle

The viral video shows the scooter owner calmly seated on his two-wheeler while a municipal towing crane hoists it off the ground, leaving both suspended mid-air on a city street at night. Onlookers can be heard reacting in disbelief as the crane operator proceeds with the towing despite the man remaining on the vehicle.

The incident reportedly occurred after the scooter was found to be improperly parked.

Internet Reacts With Humour and Criticism

Netizens joked about the man getting a “free swing ride,”

A user commented, Nagpur Police's new 'lift' offer! With the scooter, the owner will also be towed for free. See the height of joke and cruelty does a human life have no value?

While others criticised the civic authorities for what they described as aggressive towing practices.

Another user wrote, Instead of buying cranes why doesn't municipality create more parking? The scooty needed parking, it can't keep moving around on road all the time. It has to stop somewhere. Failure of municipality to create parking.

