 ‘Living Bridge That Links Us’: PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora In Kuala Lumpur - VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, calling them a “living bridge” connecting Indian and Malaysian hearts. Highlighting shared culture, food and language, he referred to roti canai, Malabar parotta, spices and tea tarik. Modi said cultural familiarity and people-to-people ties form the backbone of strong India–Malaysia relations.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora | ANI

New Dehi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Malaysia and addressed the Indian diaspora, calling them a “living bridge” that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts.

"Malaysia has the second largest Indian origin community in the world. There is so much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts... You are the living bridge that links us. You have connected Roti Canai with Malabar Parotta. Coconut, spices, and of course, Teh tarik," he said.

Highlighting the similarities between the two countries, he said, "The flavours seem so familiar, whether it is in Kuala Lumpur or Kochi. We understand each other so well. It must be due to the large number of common words between ur languages and Malay."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit. He was received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport, who greeted him with a hug.

A large contingent from the Indian diaspora in Malaysia was present at the airport to welcome PM Modi. Schoolchildren holding Indian and Malaysian flags waved them as the Prime Minister and the Malaysian Prime Minister walked down the red carpet. The two Prime Ministers were then seen sharing the same car as they drove towards the official hotel where PM Modi is staying.

