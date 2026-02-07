Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6 Killed, 9 Injured As Speeding Container Hits Stranded Passengers On Mathura Expressway | VIDEO

Mathura, Feb 07: At least six people were killed and nine others injured in a major road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district in the early hours of Saturday when a speeding container ran over passengers standing on the expressway after getting down from a bus.
Accident occurred near Surir police station limits
The accident took place around 2.45 am near milestone 88 under the Surir police station limits. A bus travelling from Delhi to Kanpur had stopped on the roadside after some passengers got down to relieve themselves. Police said the bus was not halted at the designated green zone and was instead parked along the edge of the expressway.
Container rammed bus, lost control
Moments later, a container coming from behind at high speed rammed into the stationary bus and then lost control, mowing down passengers standing on the roadside before moving ahead.
Victims identified, bodies sent for postmortem
Six passengers died on the spot. They have been identified as Sonu from Auraiya, Devesh from Basti, Aslam from Kannauj and Santosh from Delhi. The identities of two other victims are yet to be confirmed. All bodies have been sent for postmortem.
Injured passengers hospitalised
Nine injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police and local authorities. Their condition is reported to be stable.
Traffic disrupted, rescue operations carried out
Traffic on the expressway was briefly disrupted following the accident. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations before clearing the route and restoring traffic movement.
Negligence suspected, probe launched
Preliminary investigation suggests negligence on the part of the bus driver, who allegedly failed to stop the vehicle at a designated green zone as mandated on expressways. Officials said stopping vehicles at unsafe locations on high-speed corridors poses serious risks and often leads to fatal accidents.
The police have launched a probe into the incident, and efforts are underway to trace the container driver, who fled the scene after the accident.
Chief minister expresses grief
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations. The chief minister also instructed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment without any lapse in care.