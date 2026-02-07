Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6 Killed, 9 Injured As Speeding Container Hits Stranded Passengers On Mathura Expressway | VIDEO

Emergency teams rush to assist victims after a high-speed container crashed into passengers on the Mathura expressway in the early hours | PTI

Mathura, Feb 07: At least six people were killed and nine others injured in a major road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district in the early hours of Saturday when a speeding container ran over passengers standing on the expressway after getting down from a bus.

Accident occurred near Surir police station limits

The accident took place around 2.45 am near milestone 88 under the Surir police station limits. A bus travelling from Delhi to Kanpur had stopped on the roadside after some passengers got down to relieve themselves. Police said the bus was not halted at the designated green zone and was instead parked along the edge of the expressway.

VIDEO | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: At least six people killed as a speeding container truck runs over bus passengers on Yamuna Expressway.#YamunaExpressway #Mathura



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ptWUTRnw7F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 7, 2026

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: On the accident on the Yamuna Expressway today, an eyewitness says, "I didn’t even realize what was happening. The bus had stopped, and some passengers got down to use the toilet. Suddenly, the truck hit the bus, and everyone started running in panic..." pic.twitter.com/epDCeIJRQU — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2026

Container rammed bus, lost control

Moments later, a container coming from behind at high speed rammed into the stationary bus and then lost control, mowing down passengers standing on the roadside before moving ahead.

Victims identified, bodies sent for postmortem

Six passengers died on the spot. They have been identified as Sonu from Auraiya, Devesh from Basti, Aslam from Kannauj and Santosh from Delhi. The identities of two other victims are yet to be confirmed. All bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Injured passengers hospitalised

Nine injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital by the police and local authorities. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: On the accident on the Yamuna Expressway today, DM C.P. Singh says, "....Six people were crushed and died on the spot, and one person was injured and is out of danger after treatment..." pic.twitter.com/yZzKBQi3Bf — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2026

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: On the accident on the Yamuna Expressway today, SSP Shlok Kumar says, "Today at around 2:45 AM near Milestone 88, a bus traveling from Delhi to rural Kanpur stopped at the roadside. Some passengers got off to relieve themselves. At that time, a speeding… pic.twitter.com/5WNQkHWWcG — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2026

Traffic disrupted, rescue operations carried out

Traffic on the expressway was briefly disrupted following the accident. Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations before clearing the route and restoring traffic movement.

Negligence suspected, probe launched

Preliminary investigation suggests negligence on the part of the bus driver, who allegedly failed to stop the vehicle at a designated green zone as mandated on expressways. Officials said stopping vehicles at unsafe locations on high-speed corridors poses serious risks and often leads to fatal accidents.

The police have launched a probe into the incident, and efforts are underway to trace the container driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

Chief minister expresses grief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed deep grief over the loss of lives. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations. The chief minister also instructed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment without any lapse in care.