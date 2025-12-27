UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away Too | Pexels Image

In a heartbreaking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, the pet dog, Tony, passed away just days after its owners, two sisters, allegedly died by suicide. The siblings were reportedly emotionally devastated by their ailing dog’s deteriorating health, highlighting the profound bond they shared with their beloved German Shepherd.

Just two days after the sisters were found dead, Tony passed away, making it more tragic and and underscoring the intense bond they shared with the dog.

According to police, the sisters allegedly consumed phenyl on December 25 and were found unconscious when their parents returned home after running errands. Doctors at the Trauma Centre declared Radha Singh dead on arrival, while her sister, Jiya Singh, was admitted for treatment but later succumbed.

Emotional Distress Over Ailing Pet

Police said the sisters were deeply distressed over Tony’s illness. Despite receiving medical treatment, the dog showed no improvement, leaving the sisters emotionally shattered. The worsening condition of Tony had a profound impact on them, highlighting their strong attachment to the pet.

Background: Mental Health Struggles

According to an NDTV report, Radha and Jiya Singh were graduates and had been undergoing treatment for depression since 2014. Police confirmed that both sisters had been battling mental health issues for several years and were receiving medical care.

The Human-Pet Connection

Losing a beloved pet can trigger profound grief, often comparable to mourning a human loved one. Research shows that many pet owners experience emotions synonymous with human bereavement, including sadness, guilt, anger, loneliness and even physical symptoms like insomnia or loss of appetite. For those with mental health challenges, the bond with a pet provides unconditional love and support, making the loss feel devastating.