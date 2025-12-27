 UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away Too
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away Too

UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away Too

Two sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow allegedly died by suicide after being emotionally distressed over the prolonged illness of their pet dog, Tony. The dog, suffering from cancer, showed no improvement despite treatment. Just two days after the sisters were found dead, the beloved pet also died, deepening the tragedy.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away Too | Pexels Image

In a heartbreaking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district, the pet dog, Tony, passed away just days after its owners, two sisters, allegedly died by suicide. The siblings were reportedly emotionally devastated by their ailing dog’s deteriorating health, highlighting the profound bond they shared with their beloved German Shepherd.

Just two days after the sisters were found dead, Tony passed away, making it more tragic and and underscoring the intense bond they shared with the dog.

According to police, the sisters allegedly consumed phenyl on December 25 and were found unconscious when their parents returned home after running errands. Doctors at the Trauma Centre declared Radha Singh dead on arrival, while her sister, Jiya Singh, was admitted for treatment but later succumbed.

Emotional Distress Over Ailing Pet

FPJ Shorts
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
After Electoral Successes, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Faces Fresh Political And Investment Challenges As 2026 Looms
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: India's Vice-Captain Returns To Training At CoE Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: From Ms Dhoni To Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Check PICS
Inside Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Bash: From Ms Dhoni To Girlfriend Iulia Vantur; Check PICS
India Emerges As World's Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Boosted By PLI
India Emerges As World's Second-Largest Mobile Manufacturer, Boosted By PLI

Police said the sisters were deeply distressed over Tony’s illness. Despite receiving medical treatment, the dog showed no improvement, leaving the sisters emotionally shattered. The worsening condition of Tony had a profound impact on them, highlighting their strong attachment to the pet.

Read Also
Distressed Over Pet Dog’s Prolonged Illness, 2 Sisters Die By Suicide In Lucknow
article-image

Background: Mental Health Struggles

According to an NDTV report, Radha and Jiya Singh were graduates and had been undergoing treatment for depression since 2014. Police confirmed that both sisters had been battling mental health issues for several years and were receiving medical care.

The Human-Pet Connection

Losing a beloved pet can trigger profound grief, often comparable to mourning a human loved one. Research shows that many pet owners experience emotions synonymous with human bereavement, including sadness, guilt, anger, loneliness and even physical symptoms like insomnia or loss of appetite. For those with mental health challenges, the bond with a pet provides unconditional love and support, making the loss feel devastating.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 27, 2025 - Karunya KR-736 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 27, 2025 - Karunya KR-736 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

Kerala–Karnataka Political Row Erupts After Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Bengaluru Demolition Drive As...

Kerala–Karnataka Political Row Erupts After Pinarayi Vijayan Slams Bengaluru Demolition Drive As...

UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away...

UP Tragedy: Days After 2 Distressed Sisters Die By Suicide Over Ailing Pet Dog, Canine Passes Away...