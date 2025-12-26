Distressed Over Pet Dog’s Prolonged Illness, 2 Sisters Die By Suicide In Lucknow

Representative pic

In a tragic incident, two sisters allegedly poisoned themselves to death over the prolonged illness of their pet dog. According to the police, no other family member was at home when they took the extreme step.

According to reports, both the deceased had been on medication for depression for several years. Family members said the sisters were distressed due to the deteriorating health of their pet dog, a German Shepherd.

The incident reportedly took place in the Dauda area of Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow. The deceased have been identified as Radha Singh (24) and Jiya Singh (22). Both were graduates and had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues for over 11 years.

Gulab Devi, the mother of Radha and Jiya, told the police that she sent them to buy groceries at around 11 am on Wednesday. After returning home, both sisters fell ill and collapsed. They later told their mother that they had consumed phenol.

Panicked, Gulab Devi alerted her son, following which the sisters were rushed to Rani Lakshmibai Hospital and later referred to the Trauma Centre.

Radha died on the way to the Trauma Centre, while Jiya breathed her last later in the evening during treatment. Police later recovered a bottle of phenyl from the women’s room in the house, according to reports.

Authorities took possession of both bodies and sent them for postmortem examination.

Police said an investigation is underway. The sisters’ father runs a grocery store, while their brother is engaged in the real estate business.