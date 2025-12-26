 Thane Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Girl Student Dies by Suicide At Government Ashram School In Murbad
PTIUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
A 16-year-old girl student allegedly died by suicide at a government-run ‘ashram’ (residential) school in Murbad tehsil of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police have said.

The Class 10 student was found hanging in her hostel room at the school in Moroshi village on Thursday morning, an official said, adding that the reason for the extreme step was not known yet.

Concerns Over School Discipline

Some parents had recently complained of unduly harsh discipline at the school.

During a visit a few days ago, Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike had expressed displeasure about the lack of amenities at the school.

Police Investigation Underway

The Murbad police have registered a case, and a probe is underway, the official said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of self-harm, help is available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of self-harm, help is available. | Call | AASRA: +91 9820466726

