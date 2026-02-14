TG EAPCET 2026 Notification Out; Check Important Dates, Application Process And Application Fees

TG EAPCET 2026: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary etc,) Common Entrance Test-2026 (TG EAPCET-2026) conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released a notification today, i.e., 14th February.

Candidates who wish to take admission in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses and are also eligible can submit their applications from February 19, 11.30 am onwards.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out to the help desk via email tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in or call at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215

TG EAPCET 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Date of Notification in Newspapers: 14-02-2026 (Saturday)

Commencement of Online Application Submission: 19-02-2026 (Thursday)

Last Date to Submit Applications (Without Late Fee): 04-04-2026 (Saturday)

Edit Option for Submitted Online Applications: 06-04-2026 (Monday) to 08-04-2026 (Wednesday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹250: 10-04-2026 (Friday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹500: 15-04-2026 (Wednesday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹2,500: 20-04-2026 (Monday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹5,000: 24-04-2026 (Friday)

Last Date with Late Fee ₹10,000: 02-05-2026 (Saturday)

Hall Ticket Download – Agriculture & Pharmacy (A & P): From 23-04-2026 (Thursday) onwards

Hall Ticket Download – Engineering (E): From 27-04-2026 (Monday) onwards

TG EAPCET 2026: Examination Dates and Timings

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

04-05-2026 (Monday)

05-05-2026 (Tuesday)

Engineering (E)

From 09-05-2026 (Saturday) to 11-05-2026 (Monday)

Exam Timings:

Forenoon (FN): 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon (AN): 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

TG EAPCET 2026: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2026 - eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Pay Registration Fee” and proceed to payment through Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking. Make sure to note down the payment reference ID

Step 3: Now fill in the application details such as personal details, academic details and documents.

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as a scanned signature and photograph.

Step 5: Click on the submit button and note down the application number for further reference.

Candidates should note that the application direct link will be activated on 19th February 2026.

TG EAPCET 2026: Application Fee

Engineering (E)

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹1,000

Others: ₹1,800