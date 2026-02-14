Mumbai: Ruia College's TiltShift 2026 Natya Nirvana Unfolds As A Spectacular 3-Day Celebration Of Arts & Creativity |

Mumbai: The opening ceremony of TiltShift 2026, presented by State Bank of India, commenced with a mesmerizing classical music performance, followed by a dramatic theatrical announcement that officially declared the opening of TiltShift 2026, Natya Nirvana. The entire auditorium was instantly electrified by the contagious enthusiasm of contingents, whose powerful chants, vibrant energy, and striking PR presence echoed till the end of Tiltshift 2026.



The 11th edition of TiltShift - Natya Nirvana, the annual intercollegiate media fest hosted by the Department of Communication and Media, Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College, unfolded as a spectacular three-day celebration from 9th to 11th February 2026, culminating in a grand finale that truly embodied its theatrical theme.

Over the course of three days, TiltShift “Natya Nirvana” featured a diverse range of events across Fine Arts, Literary Arts, Design, and Performing Arts, which drew enthusiastic participation from colleges across the city. Each event was thoughtfully curated and seamlessly executed, wherein all the participants showcased creativity, spontaneity, and innovation, while audiences witnessed performances that celebrated storytelling in its many forms.

All the events were further elevated by the presence of many distinguished industry professionals who graced the judging panels for our events. From Smita Gondkar and Miheeka Kumbhare for Personality Contest, Yogesh Ghole for Slam Poetry, Shalmali Pethe for Debate, Avdhut Narvekar & Nidhi Haria for Canvas & Face Painting respectively,Shreyas Desai for Theatrical Dance, to Krishav Payyade for TVC, and Salil Acharya for Radio Jockey and more, TiltShift’s stage was honoured to have their expertise & insight, inspiring & guiding all our participants.

The flagship event, ‘60 Hours’, a pan-India short-film making challenge, judged by renowned writers and filmmakers Sajid Samji and Swapnil Kapure, was one of the most intense and anticipated events of TiltShift this year as well. With its initial auction ceremony conducted a few days ago, with the support of our venue partner- Hotel Heritage, the top eight compelling short-films were screened on the last day of TiltShift’26, each reflecting dedication, vision, and cinematic skill. The top two positions were secured by NCP contingents from Hyderabad (Team No. 8) and Kolhapur (Team No. 6) respectively, while the third podium was claimed by one of TiltShift’s participating contingent, CC Romeo Juliet aka Kishinchand Chellaram (KC) College, Mumbai.

The closing ceremony (Prize Distribution Ceremony) marked a special milestone in TiltShift’s history with the unveiling of its customized trophies for the first time, adding a distinctive and memorable touch to the celebrations. With the electrifying energy in the air and a competitive spirit buzzing through every participant, CC Sangeet Devbabhali aka M.L. Dhanukar College was awarded the ‘Best College’ podium, CC Savita Damodar Paranjpe aka Thakur College, secured the ‘First Runner-Up’ podium and CC Shikayla Gelo Ek aka Kirti M. Doongursee College earned the title of ‘Second Runner-Up’.

The three-day celebration concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by the Head of the Department of Communication and Media, bringing the curtains down on a stage that did not just leave behind memories, but a lasting impression of collaboration, networking, event management & passion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/