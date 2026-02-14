 CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class-12 - Post-Result Verification No Longer Needed
CBSE will implement fully digital on-screen marking (OSM) for Class-12 board exams from 2026, eliminating the need for post-result marks verification and reducing manual errors. Class-10 evaluation will remain physical. Officials say the move ensures faster, eco-friendly, and more accurate evaluation while allowing teachers to continue regular duties.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The verification of marks for Class-12 board exams will not be required after declaration of results from this year, as the board is shifting to fully digital evaluation with on screen marking, officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education said on Friday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday conducted a workshop for school teachers and principals detailing the modalities of the on screen marking (OSM) system, which will be implemented from 2026.

However, evaluation of Class-10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before.

"Post-result verification of marks will no longer be required and there will be a reduced manpower requirement for verification as there would be no scope for any totalling errors," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"In the older system, students would seek verification to check for discrepancies in the whole numbers or missing numbers. In the new scheme of digital evaluation, such discrepancies would be eliminated at the outset," he added.

The official said the reform was not overnight.

"Before taking a final call, we analysed lessons from past experiences, redesigned systems, carried out dry runs, identified glitches, took stakeholder feedback, conducted global testing and reinforced the safety and security protocols," Bhardwaj said.

The CBSE conducts Class-10 and Class-12 board examinations annually in India and across 26 countries, catering to nearly 46 lakh students.

Bhardwaj said the move will improve coordination and reduce manual intervention, besides eliminating totalling errors.

"The option for digital marking is not only environmentally sustainable but will ensure faster evaluation with wider teacher participation. Teachers can remain in their schools and continue their regular duties," he said.

