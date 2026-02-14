 Who Is Saketh Sreenivasaiah? 22-Year-Old Student From Karnataka Goes Missing In California
Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old postgraduate student at UC Berkeley from Karnataka, has been reported missing since Tuesday. He was last seen near Lake Anza in Berkeley. Police have classified him as an at-risk missing person and said he was upset about a relationship. His backpack with passport and laptop was later found nearby.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Saketh Sreenivasaiah | IANS

California: A 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, at the University of California, Berkeley, has been reported missing since Tuesday. He was last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills. The Indian Consulate General in San Francisco tweeted on Saturday that it is in touch with Sreenivasaiah's family and the local authorities concerned to help locate him. Authorities have classified him as an at-risk missing person.

article-image

Who Is Saketh Sreenivasaiah?

Saketh Sreenivasaiah is an Indian student from Karnataka who moved to the United States to pursue higher education. He is a postgraduate student at UC Berkeley and previously completed his engineering degree at Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

Sreenivasaiah’s roommate, Baneet Singh, posted on LinkedIn seeking help to find the 22-year-old.

“I’m a Master’s student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at UC Berkeley, with an undergraduate degree from IIT Madras. I’m passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors and advanced materials,” reads his LinkedIn bio.

The Berkeley Police Department described the 22-year-old as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 160 pounds (73 kg), SFGate reported.

Consulate General Of India Reacts

Reacting to the incident Consulate General Of India posted on X, "Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of University of California, Berkeley, hailing from Karnataka," the Consulate said on Saturday in a post.

"The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student," it added.

Upset About Relationship

“Saketh Sreenivasaiah, 22, was reportedly upset about a relationship,” police said. His backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was found on a doorstep in the Park Hills neighbourhood next to Tilden Regional Park.

