CBSE DRQ Answer Key 2026: Last Date Today To Raise Objections; Check Details Here

CBSE DRQ Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Education will close the objection window for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRO) today, i.e., February 14, 2026. The objections can be raised by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. Candidates can send their objections via email, post, letter or in person.

Earlier, the answer keys and scanned copies of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets for the Tier-1 test have already been made available by CBSE. Answer keys for posts in Groups A, B, C, and D have been released. The Tier-1 exam was administered in two sessions on January 31, 2026.

CBSE DRQ Answer Key 2026: How to Download the Answer Key?

Go to cbsejt.nic.in, the official website.

To access the CBSE DRQ Tier-1 answer key 2026, click the link.

Put your birthdate and roll number here.

View and save the scanned OMR sheet and answer key.

Print off a copy for your records.

CBSE DRQ Answer Key 2026: How to Raise objections?

Visit the official website of CBSE DRQ at cbsejt.nic.in.

Add your login credentials, such as the roll number and date of birth.

The question/answer is to be challenged by going through the candidates' portal.

Upload supporting documents/justification.

Pay the fee of Rs 100 and submit.

Candidates should note that all the challenges raised will be reviewed by subject experts, and their decisions will be final. Additionally, if an objection is found correct, the fee for that objection raised will be refunded to the candidate.