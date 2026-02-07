 PM Modi Arrives In Malaysia For Two-Day Visit, To Address Diaspora Today - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi Arrives In Malaysia For Two-Day Visit, To Address Diaspora Today - Video

PM Modi Arrives In Malaysia For Two-Day Visit, To Address Diaspora Today - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit, warmly welcomed by Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and a large Indian diaspora. The visit aims to deepen India-Malaysia ties, focusing on defence, security, economic cooperation, and innovation. Modi will hold bilateral talks, engage with the Indian community, and explore defence collaborations including aircraft and submarine deals.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi In Malayasia | X/@ANI

Kuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit. He was recieved by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Irbrahim at the airport who greeted him with a hug. A huge contingent from the Indian diaspora in Malaysia was present at the airport to welcome PM Modi. School children holding Indian and Malaysian flags waived them as the PM and the Malaysian Prime Minister walked down the red carpet. The two Prime Ministers were then seen sharing the same car as they drove towards the official hotel.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the visit of his 'friend' Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.PM Modi said that India was eyeing for deeper defence and security ties.

Read Also
Tariff Relief, Aircraft Access, Trade Push: Key Takeaways From India-US Interim Deal
article-image
Read Also
Trump Signs Order Threatening Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran
article-image

"I am embarking on an Official Visit to Malaysia at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today," his departure statement read.

"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," the statement said.PM Modi said he was eager to see the one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world in Malaysia.

FPJ Shorts
Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Ricky Kej To Perform In Mumbai Today; Want To Attend The Concert For Free? Read On!
Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Man Jumps From CSMT–Panvel Train Into Vashi Creek, Rescued by Fishermen
Navi Mumbai: 38-Year-Old Man Jumps From CSMT–Panvel Train Into Vashi Creek, Rescued by Fishermen
Kerala Lottery Result: February 07, 2026 - Karunya KR-741 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 07, 2026 - Karunya KR-741 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
'Would Rather Lose...' Tara Sutaria Says She Has Learned To 'Protect' Her Peace Amid Breakup With Veer Pahariya
'Would Rather Lose...' Tara Sutaria Says She Has Learned To 'Protect' Her Peace Amid Breakup With Veer Pahariya

"I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," his statement said.

Read Also
Trump Signs Order Threatening Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran
article-image

About The Visit

The visit will last from February 7-8, wherin the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

The upcoming visit marks the third visit of PM Modi to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India is looking at opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Malaysia, with the sale of Dornier aircraft, maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and other business representatives.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

France: Video Shows Hooded Man Throwing Grenade At Grenoble Salon; 6 Injured Including Minor
France: Video Shows Hooded Man Throwing Grenade At Grenoble Salon; 6 Injured Including Minor
PM Modi Arrives In Malaysia For Two-Day Visit, To Address Diaspora Today - Video
PM Modi Arrives In Malaysia For Two-Day Visit, To Address Diaspora Today - Video
‘Important Day In Journey Towards Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal On India-US Deal, Lists Out...
‘Important Day In Journey Towards Viksit Bharat 2047’: Piyush Goyal On India-US Deal, Lists Out...
Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Has Been Canceled Because Of Unruly Tourists? Know...
Japan's Iconic Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Has Been Canceled Because Of Unruly Tourists? Know...
Pakistan: 2 Men & Woman Arrested In Peshawar Linked To Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Attack
Pakistan: 2 Men & Woman Arrested In Peshawar Linked To Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Attack