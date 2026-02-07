Trump Signs Order Threatening Tariffs On Countries Doing Business With Iran

File Image |

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order renewing the national emergency on Iran and creating a new tariff system targeting countries that buy goods or services from Tehran. The White House said the order is designed to protect US national security, foreign policy, and the economy. It allows the United States to impose additional tariffs on imports from any country that "directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran."

The White House said the move is part of a broader effort to confront Iran's actions abroad. It cited Tehran's pursuit of nuclear capabilities, its ballistic missile program, support for terrorism, and activities that destabilize the Middle East. In a fact sheet, the White House described Iran as the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism. The fact sheet said Tehran supports proxy groups and militias across the region, including forces that have killed and wounded Americans and that continue to target US troops, partners, and allies.

The administration also pointed to Iran's internal conditions. It said the regime has spent national resources on nuclear and missile programs while the country's infrastructure and population struggle. The White House accused Iran of severe repression at home. It said the regime has killed protesters, denied basic human rights and used violence to maintain power. It also accused Tehran of spreading extremism and undermining efforts aimed at peace and regional stability. The administration said these actions amount to a continuing and extraordinary threat to the United States.

It said that the threat requires a sustained and intensified response to protect Americans and US interests. The executive order reinforces President Trump's long-standing position that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. The White House said he has made that pledge repeatedly, both during his first term and during his campaign. According to the fact sheet, the President is building on actions taken during his earlier presidency. Those included withdrawing the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, restoring what the administration calls maximum pressure and designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The White House said that after returning to office, Trump again restored maximum pressure on Iran. The goal, it said, is to deny Tehran any path to a nuclear weapon and to counter its influence beyond its borders. The administration also referred to military steps taken last year. It said that in June, after Iran refused to reach a deal with Washington, President Trump authorized an operation that destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities and significantly set back its nuclear ambitions.

The fact sheet said the President has recently deployed a large US military force to the region. It said Iran was urged to negotiate a fair deal that would exclude nuclear weapons or face stronger consequences. The White House framed the Iran order as part of a wider strategy toward governments it considers hostile. It cited recent actions against Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and new tariffs imposed on countries that provide oil to Cuba. The administration said those steps are meant to send a clear message. Dictators and state sponsors of terrorism, it said, will be held to account. The executive order takes effect early Friday.

