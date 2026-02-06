Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests |

Mumbai: The Baha'i International Community (BIC) has warned of a dangerous escalation in state-led persecution of the community as Iranians protest in cities against the theocratic regime.

​The community said that over the past week, Iran's Channel 2 state television has broadcast fabricated accusations against Baha'is, alongside reports of rising arrests and detentions. Most alarmingly, on 1 February 2026, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) aired so-called "confessions" by two Baha'is—confessions manifestly obtained under pressure and coercion, said a statement issued by the community in Mumbai.

​The BIC said that human rights organisations have documented such practices, with the public broadcaster unleashing an escalation in a decades-long campaign of persecution unsupported by evidence.

​"This is yet another attempt by the Iranian government to falsify the truth and mislead its own people. During every period of national crisis—social, economic, or political—the Baha'is are among the first to be falsely accused, scapegoated, and targeted through coordinated disinformation and hate campaigns," said Simin Fahandej, Baha'i International Community Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

