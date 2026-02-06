 Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests

Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests

The Baha'i International Community has warned of a dangerous escalation in state-led persecution in Iran, alleging that state television aired forced confessions and fabricated accusations against Baha'is. The group said such actions intensify during national crises and aim to scapegoat the minority amid ongoing protests.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Baha’i Community Warns Of Escalating Persecution In Iran Amid Protests |

Mumbai: The Baha'i International Community (BIC) has warned of a dangerous escalation in state-led persecution of the community as Iranians protest in cities against the theocratic regime.

​The community said that over the past week, Iran's Channel 2 state television has broadcast fabricated accusations against Baha'is, alongside reports of rising arrests and detentions. Most alarmingly, on 1 February 2026, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) aired so-called "confessions" by two Baha'is—confessions manifestly obtained under pressure and coercion, said a statement issued by the community in Mumbai.

​The BIC said that human rights organisations have documented such practices, with the public broadcaster unleashing an escalation in a decades-long campaign of persecution unsupported by evidence.

Read Also
Pune Zilla Parishad-Panchayat Samiti Elections To Be Held Tomorrow: 3,605 Polling Stations, 29.72...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls On February 7
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls On February 7
Mumbai News: Rat Droppings Found In Breakfast Served To Patient At BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali, Negligence Alleged
Mumbai News: Rat Droppings Found In Breakfast Served To Patient At BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali, Negligence Alleged
Four Minors Missing In Bhiwandi Over Three Days, Kidnapping Cases Registered
Four Minors Missing In Bhiwandi Over Three Days, Kidnapping Cases Registered
India’s Aviation Regulators Face Over 2,600 Staff Vacancies Amid Rapid Sector Expansion, Says Centre
India’s Aviation Regulators Face Over 2,600 Staff Vacancies Amid Rapid Sector Expansion, Says Centre

​"This is yet another attempt by the Iranian government to falsify the truth and mislead its own people. During every period of national crisis—social, economic, or political—the Baha'is are among the first to be falsely accused, scapegoated, and targeted through coordinated disinformation and hate campaigns," said Simin Fahandej, Baha'i International Community Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

​Key Improvements Made:

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls On February 7
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polls On February 7
Mumbai News: Rat Droppings Found In Breakfast Served To Patient At BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In...
Mumbai News: Rat Droppings Found In Breakfast Served To Patient At BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In...
Four Minors Missing In Bhiwandi Over Three Days, Kidnapping Cases Registered
Four Minors Missing In Bhiwandi Over Three Days, Kidnapping Cases Registered
Mumbai News: BMC Firm On Scrapping ₹122 Crore Mumbadevi Robotic Parking Tower Project
Mumbai News: BMC Firm On Scrapping ₹122 Crore Mumbadevi Robotic Parking Tower Project
'Kirdaar’ Takes Centre Stage As Frames Film Festival Opens At SIES Nerul
'Kirdaar’ Takes Centre Stage As Frames Film Festival Opens At SIES Nerul